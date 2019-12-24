NAB launches money laundering probe against Sargodha’s ex-commissioner

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an inquiry against Sargodha’s ex-commissioner Zafar Iqbal Sheikh over money laundering allegations, ARY News reported.

NAB sources said that Zafar Iqbal was also facing charges of corruption and misuse of powers. The sources said that the commissioner accumulated 62 properties in different cities via ill-gotten money.

The commissioner has also owned an offshore company in London, the source said and added that he had laundered money to his sons aboard.

The NAB sources said that Zafar Iqbal has failed to give the money trail during the initial investigations.

