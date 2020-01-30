NAB law change turns out to be blessing as more people seek relief

ISLAMABAD: As many as 21 new applications seeking relief under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance, 2019 have been filed in a week, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The number of applications requesting acquittal in the wake of the NAB law change has jumped to 31.

Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and former finance minister Shaukat Tareen are among the relief-seekers.

Till date, people named in 25 different corruption references have approached relevant courts for their acquittal under the new law.

Read More: Supreme Court requested to invalidate NAB ordinance

The PTI government’s point man on accountability Shehzad Akbar had last week clarified the ordinance has not been withdrawn.

Former Sindh information Sharjeel Memon and JUI-F leader Akram Durrani too have based their pleas in high courts on the ordinance.

There is a probability of graft cases suffering inordinate delays after the promulgation of the NAB amendment ordinance as blocking the acquittal of graft suspects has become a challenge for prosecutors.

Read More: NAB ordinance a probable breath of fresh air for politicians, bureaucracy: sources

Comments

comments