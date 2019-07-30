NAB decides to send legal notice to Mustafa Kamal over inappropriate remarks

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday decided to send legal notice to Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal for using inappropriate language against the body.

“NAB to approach the court for legal action against Mustafa Kamal”, the NAB said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

The accountability watchdog further said, the PSP chairman needs to tender an apology over his remarks made two days ago regarding the institution.

“NAB is a national institution which is working on eliminating corruption from the country.”

The bureau has advised the former mayor of Karachi to serve his energy in defending himself in the graft references filed by the NAB, rather than using inappropriate language against NAB and its officers.

NAB filed a reference against Kamal and other accused in May over alleged illegal allotment of 5,500 square metres of land on the seaside.

The reference was filed in an accountability court of Karachi.

According to the reference, Sindh Director General Building Control Authority Iftikhar Qaimkhani and other accused were also involved in the alleged illegal activity.

