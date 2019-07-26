NAB committed to logical disposal of mega corruption cases: Chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said NAB was committed to taking the mega corruption cases to their logical conclusion to make Pakistan corruption-free.

Chairing a fortnightly meeting to review the performance of NAB’s operation, prosecution and all regional bureaus at NAB Headquarters, the anti-corruption watchdog chairman said NAB had filed 600 corruption references in the relevant courts during the last one year.

He said that the training of investigation officers and prosecutors is yielding positive results.

“NAB gives importance to training in order to improve the efficiency of its manpower,” he added.

The meeting was informed that in order to expedite the hearing of cases ten-month time has been fixed to complete the process of scrutiny of complaints, inquiry, investigations and filing cases in the accountability courts.

Earlier on June 25, Chairman NAB said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had so far recovered a record 326 billion rupees from corrupt elements and deposited the amount into national exchequer.

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal while listening to the people’s corruption-related complaints at an ‘Open Ketchery’ made the claim of record recovery of looted and ill-gotten money, along with that recovered via plea-bargains.

The chairman issued on spot directives for resolving complaints of the complainants during the open court ‘Khuli Ketchery’.

He directed Director Generals of regional offices to listen to the people’s complaints on Thursday’s of every month.

Justice Javed Iqbal further said that NAB was taking serious steps to return the looted money in Mudarba and Musharka scandals.

