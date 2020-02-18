NAB acquires record against key accused in mega money laundering case   

ISLAMABAD: In what appeared to be progress made in mega money laundering case being probed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the accountability watchdog on Tuesday acquired important information against three key accused in the case, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the NAB authorities have received a response from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and excise office regarding the details of vehicles and shares owned by the three accused – Younus Kidwai, Uzair Naeem and Iqbal Memon- in various companies.

According to the NAB, the accused are major shareholders in many private companies and even many vehicles were also registered in the name of Younus Kidwai and Uzair Naeem.

Some of the companies where the accused held major shares include Sana Private Limited and Tameer-i-Mashrique (Ltd).

The accused are also nominated for their alleged involvement in fake accounts case, Park Lane and other key cases being probed by the authorities.

On January 22, another accused in the mega money laundering case has shown his consent to become an approver in the case.

Syed Hussain Faisal Jamote has become an approver in the case, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted a report in the accountability court in this regard.

It may be noted that Kiran Amaan, Noreen Sultan and Aslam Masood have already become the approver in the case.

Last year, Nadeem Altaf during the investigation had offered to become an approver in the money laundering reference.

Read more: Fake accounts case: NAB files supplementary reference against Zardari, Talpur

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had approved the accused person’s plea to turn approver and testify in the case against the other accused in the case.

The suspect is accused of awarding illegal loans to the OMNI group’s front companies. During the investigation, Altaf revealed awarding of Rs. 1billion loan to OMNI group, which was forged.

