NAB to seek extension in Miftah Ismail’s remand in LNG case today

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials will present former finance minister, Miftah Ismail and former MD PSO Imran ul Haq before an accountability court as their 11-day physical remand ended on Monday (today).

Both Miftah and Haq are facing charges of corruption in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tenders.

The accused will be presented before the court of Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The NAB officials will seek an extension in the remand of the accused, sources said.

Earlier on August 8, Miftah Ismail was handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 11-day physical remand.

Ismail who was attending court proceedings over a bail petition he had submitted prior in the Islamabad High Court was apprehended by a NAB team which got there after the politician’s bail request was rejected by the court.

Investigations officer of the anti-graft watchdog apprised the court that the LNG sector was suffering an annual loss of $228 thousand annually due to the underhanded practices carried out by the previous government functionaries in the past on the matter.

The IO had further stated that the Managing Director of Pakistan State Oil was being investigated for his role in the apparent scam.

