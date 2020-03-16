NAB to move SC for cancellation of ex-PM Abbasi’s bail

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to move the Supreme Court for cancellation of the post-arrest bail granted to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, reported ARY News.

Sources within the anti-graft watch relayed the bureau will move within 15 days an appeal in the apex court challenging the Islamabad High Court’s Feb 25 verdict of approving the bail of the PML-N stalwart.

They said the decision to file the appeal was taken after thrashing out the LNG case.

Earlier, on Feb 25, a two-member bench of the IHC headed by Justice Athar Minallah had approved the bail for former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG case. The bench ordered the former minister to submit a Rs10 million surety bond to secure the bail.

It is mention here that the two-member bench of the IHC had also approved bail for Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City case on the same day.

The bench ordered former planning minister to submit Rs10 million surety bond for bail.

