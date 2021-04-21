NAB chairman likely to approve new references, inquiries tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal is expected to approve new references, inquiries and investigations on Thursday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

A session of the anti-corruption watchdog’s executive board will be held on Thursday (tomorrow) under the chair of NAB chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal.

A review will be made on the progress of ongoing corruption references, inquiries and investigations initiated by the bureau. Moreover, the participants of the meeting will be discussed for the inquiries related to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA).

In another development today, the anti-corruption watchdog’s Lahore office launched an inquiry against the former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Safe City project, Akbar Nasir Khan and other officers.

Sources told ARY news that the NAB office summoned the record of all private companies that worked for the Lahore Safe City project. The relevant records of agreements and bank accounts of the companies were also sought by the investigators.

Moreover, the bureau will also scrutinise the records of companies related to information technology, telecommunication and other services.

