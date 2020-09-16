NAB office clash: ATC extends interim bail of Safdar, Sanaullah

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah and Capt (retd) Safdar in a case related to clash outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ATC extended interim bail of Capt (retd) Safdar and Rana Sanaullah till September 22. Safdar appeared before the court, however, Sanaullah failed to appear in the hearing due to the session of the National Assembly (NA) today.

The counsel of Sanaullah submitted a plea for his exemption from personal appearance in the hearing which was approved by the court.

An investigation officer said that the accused persons were involved in hurling stones on police teams and brawl outside the NAB office. On the other hand, the defence lawyers denied the charges of their clients’ involvement in the clash.

Earlier, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) had extended interim bails of both accused persons till September 16.

It may be noted that on August 12, Lahore police had registered a case against 300 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including its Vice President Maryam Nawaz on the complaint of the National Accountability Bureau after violent clashes outside the NAB office.

The case carried sections dealing with the attack on NAB office in Lahore, interference in official duty and other related sections pertaining to violent acts.

