NAB office clash: Court extends interim bail of Rana Sanaullah, Safdar

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retd) Safdar until October 17 in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office attack case.

Rana Sannaullah appeared before the anti-terrorism court as it resumed hearing the case. Safdar moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance, which was granted.

The hearing was presided over by Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta. At the outset of the hearing, the judge asked why the PML-N leaders are not reaching court on time for appearance?

Lawyer Farhad Shah responded that police are carrying out raids at the PML-N leaders’ residences, they were not at their houses last night which resulted in trouble for them in reaching court on the time.

Later, the court extended the interim bail of the PML-N leaders until October 17.

It may be noted that on August 12, Lahore police had registered a case against 300 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including its Vice President Maryam Nawaz on the complaint of the National Accountability Bureau after violent clashes outside the NAB office.

The case carried sections dealing with the attack on NAB office in Lahore, interference in official duty and other related sections pertaining to violent acts.

