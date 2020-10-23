Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


NAB office clash: Court extends interim bail of Rana Sanaullah, Safdar

nab office attack capt safdar rana sanaullah bail atc

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday extended interim bail of 31 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and workers including Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retd) Safdar until October 31 in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office attack case.

Rana Sannaullah skipped today’s hearing citing health issues, while Captain retired Safdar Awan appeared before the court.

The hearing was presided over by Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta.

Read more: Lahore NAB office clash: 58 PML-N workers get bail

It may be noted that on August 12, Lahore police had registered a case against 300 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including its Vice President Maryam Nawaz on the complaint of the National Accountability Bureau after violent clashes outside the NAB office.

The case carried sections dealing with the attack on NAB office in Lahore, interference in official duty and other related sections pertaining to violent acts.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Coronavirus claims 13 more lives in Pakistan

Pakistan

Karachi man shoots wife dead for ‘honour’ infront of children: Police

Pakistan

Survivors, families of PIA plane crash victims to get Rs10 mn compensation from today

Pakistan

Uplift of industrial sector govt’s top priority: PM Imran


ARY NEWS URDU