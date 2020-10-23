NAB office clash: Court extends interim bail of Rana Sanaullah, Safdar

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday extended interim bail of 31 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and workers including Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retd) Safdar until October 31 in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office attack case.

Rana Sannaullah skipped today’s hearing citing health issues, while Captain retired Safdar Awan appeared before the court.

The hearing was presided over by Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta.

Read more: Lahore NAB office clash: 58 PML-N workers get bail

It may be noted that on August 12, Lahore police had registered a case against 300 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including its Vice President Maryam Nawaz on the complaint of the National Accountability Bureau after violent clashes outside the NAB office.

The case carried sections dealing with the attack on NAB office in Lahore, interference in official duty and other related sections pertaining to violent acts.

Comments

comments