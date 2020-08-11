NAB office clash: Police round up around 50 PML-N workers

LAHORE: Police have arrested around 50 PML-N workers over their involvement in stone-pelting outside NAB office ahead of party leader Maryam Nawaz’s appearance on Tuesday afternoon.

An FIR will be registered against them at Chuhang police station for stone-pelting and damaging public property.

Read More: NAB to get FIR registered against Maryam, others over clash

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, condemning today’s violent clash between the PML-N workers and police personnel, said such an attitude towards a state institution is shameful and termed Maryam Nawaz’s “bringing workers from across the province” to the NAB office a conspiracy.

Read More: PML-N workers clash with police outside NAB office ahead of Maryam’s hearing

He promised legal action against all those involved in the episode, saying an FIR will be registered against them. Whoever will challenge the state’s writ won’t get scot-free, he declared. He claimed PML-N leaders brought stones in their vehicles to obstruct the National Accountability Bureau hearing.

Read More: NAB deplores PML-N workers’ ‘organised hooliganism’ outside office

The minister said they have video clips of vehicles that were used to pelt stones at the policemen and the National Accountability Bureau building, adding the opposition PML-N should be ashamed of its attitude.

Comments

comments