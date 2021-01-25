NAB issues notice to its official over ‘threatening private firm’s official’

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued a notice to one of its officials seeking clarification over an attempt to threaten a general manager of a private firm, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the Additional Director of the NAB Ghulam Rasool has been asked to submit a clarification regarding a matter relating to threats being hurled at a private firm’s official.

“The additional director is blamed for threatening the private firm’s general manager after being under the influence of alcohol,” a letter conveyed to the official by NAB Islamabad’s Additional Director Imran Sohail read.

It is pertinent to mention here that calls have been made for accountability of the NAB officials from time to time, with the incumbent governmnet also trying to bring amendments to the accountability law, a move foiled by the opposition parties owing to the latter’s majority in the Senate.

In August 2020, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has demanded to unveil the degrees and appointment details of the accountability watchdog’s officials.

PPP leader and MNA Nafisa Shah blamed the watchdog for its involvement in political engineering and said that bringing forward the qualification and process of recruitment of the NAB officials was an important matter.

“We cannot ignore the top court’s remarks regarding the qualification of the NAB officials,” she said and blamed that blue-eyed people were appointed in the accountability watchdog to target political figures from opposition parties.

She demanded of the authorities to bring forward details of the degrees held by the NAB officials.

