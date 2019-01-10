ISLAMABAD: The officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) can no longer purchase their air tickets without the bureau’s permission.

According to the NAB spokesman, the officials will be barred from traveling abroad, as the NAB chairman censured the practice of officials, wherein they first purchase air tickets and then apply for leave.

Thus, the ban has been imposed to end visits of NAB officials without getting sanctioned leave, the spokesperson added. However, it will not be applicable in case of Umrah.

As per the ban, the officials will now first apply for leave and purchase tickets after their leave is sanctioned. The spokesperson added that reservation of tickets has also been stopped without the approval of ex-Pakistan leave.

Few days earlier, Justice (retired) Iqbal said that NAB’s ‘Accountability for All’ policy has started yielding excellent results and the institution was absolutely committed to root out corruption with iron hands.

“Corruption was mother of all evils and NAB officers were doubling their efforts in nabbing corrupt elements.” He said the NAB had recovered hard earned looted money of the innocent citizen of the country from corrupt people.

“NAB is the only organization in the world which has prescribed time frame for disposal of cases in ten months for investigation of white collar crimes,” he added.

