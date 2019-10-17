NAB officials team meets MD Water Board, gets briefing

KARACHI: Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Asadullah Khan on Thursday briefed a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials about the water board, ARY News reported.

“Karachi is the second largest city in the world being supplied water from a distance of 150 kilometers,” MD water board in a briefing told a team of NAB officers headed by the bureau’s director Shafqat Mehmood.

“Diesel pumps of 1958 running at Dhabeji pumping station to supply water to Karachi but at the end of current month a new pumping station will start operating at Dhabeji,” water board MD said.

Engineer Asadullah Khan said that the electricity bill of the water board being paid by the government of Sindh adding that the board facing financial problems.

He said the water available to Karachi only meet the 44 percent water demand of the city’s population.

Replying a question he claimed that the board have a coordinated system to address complaints of the consumers.

He expressed his gratitude for the Rangers and Police departments for operation against illegal hydrants and water thieves.

The NAB officials had met the high ups of the water board in April this year and sought report regarding actions taken against illegal hydrants operating in the city.

