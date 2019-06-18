NAB officials visit Landhi Jail to question Anwar Majeed, son

KARACHI: A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials visited Malir Jail for fake accounts case investigation, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A team of two officials of NAB Rawalpindi arrived in Malir Jail here and questioned Omni Group’s jailed chief Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed with regard to probe into fake accounts case, sources said.

NAB Rawalpindi’s deputy directors Mehboob Alam and Gul Anwar asked questions from two Majeeds.

According to sources, NAB officials questioned the accused with regard to investigation in Dadu and Thatta sugar mills case.

It is pertinent to mention here that incumbent Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah are under investigation in the case.

As per sources, NAB Chairman had given the go-ahead to turn the inquiry into the investigation, which in turn had raised chances of the arrest of accused.

The two are being investigated for selling Thatta Sugar Mills and Dadu Sugar Mills at a minimal value to the Omni Group while using their influence and authority.

Murad Shah and Qaim have already recorded their statements in the probe.

The officials of the Omni Group were also investigated by the accountability bureau. Last year, the JIT formed by the Supreme Court had summoned the accused regarding investigations pertaining to sugar mills in Thatta and Dadu.

The NAB has also questioned Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Rauf Siddiqui in the same case.

