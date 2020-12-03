NAB okays graft inquiries against Ishaq Dar, ex-GB CM

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) executive board led by its chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal gave on Thursday a go-ahead to the institution of a number of new corruption inquiries.

The bureau’s executive board approved a new inquiry against PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar. An inquiry against former Gilgit Baltistan (GB) chief minister Syed Mehdi Shah on graft charges was also approved.

It gave approval to a corruption inquiry against former Capital Development Authority (CDA) director Asadullah Faiz and others on charges of allowing commercial use of a plot earmarked for a health facility.

The meeting also approved an inquiry against former envoy AS Babar Hashmi and others.

In his remarks, the NAB chairman said the anti-corruption watchdog is strictly pursuing the “accountability of all” policy. Corruption-free Pakistan is the bureau’s foremost priority, he added.

