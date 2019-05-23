NAB okays graft references against former DG PID, Bank of Punjab’s ex-president

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here on Thursday approved filling of corruption references against former DG Press Information Department (PID) Chaudhary Rasheed Ahmad, Bank of Punjab’s ex-president Naeemuddin Khan and others for misuse of powers and causing loss to the national kitty.

The decision was taken during the NAB’s executive board meeting held in Islamabad today with its chief Justice (retd) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry in the chair.

The watchdog body approved to file corruption reference against PID’s former DG Chaudhary Rasheed Ahmad for attempting to cause a damage of Rs.28.5 million to the national exchequer.

The board also accorded approval of launching a corruption reference against Bank of Punjab’s former president Naeemuddin Khan for misuse of authority by doing insider trading in sale and purchase of bank shares and thus causing loss of Rs.10.38 million to the national kitty.

Two other references were also approved against secretary Karachi Port Trust Officer Cooperative Housing Society Ghulab Khan and former DG Sindh Building Control Authority Manzoor Qadir.

Speaking on the occasion, the NAB chairman said that it was their top priority to take the mega corruption references to their logical end.

