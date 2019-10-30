NAB to hold ‘open kutcheri’ in Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau, Karachi director general has announced to hold an open kutcheri at its office on Thursday to receive people’s complaints about corruption, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the NAB DG urged the people to come up with written complaints about corruption in public offices, embezzlement of funds, fraud, bribery and other irregularities. He said that people can register their complaints along with evidences.

The NAB officer assured that a swift action will be taken on the complaints. He urged the masses to play their national duty by helping NAB in eradicating corruption from the country.

Earlier on October 23, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal had vowed that the institution will remove all hurdles in the accountability process.

Javed Iqbal, while addressing an event organised at NAB Karachi headquarters, had said that the accountability process is for all as the institution aimed to make Pakistan corruption-free.

He had said, “The mafias looted the poor nationals will have to return their money and the owners of housing societies and builders cannot skip the accountability process of NAB.”

The chairman had rejected the allegations of any deal with the corruption elements of the country. He had said that he has not talked with any senator or minister and the institution has no connection with the politics.

