ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday said that the NAB law promulgated in 1999 has been revived and the draft for amendments in the ordinance aired on television channels and social media was not the one prepared by the government, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking during ARY NEWS programme, The Reporters, he said that the amendment draft shared on social media was against the PTI’s manifesto.

“Those who have committed mistakes in past should be made accountable for their crimes,” he said adding that the powers of the accountability watchdog were not curtailed under the new NAB ordinance.

The NAB ordinance only does not apply on businessmen, Shahzad Akbar said adding that they want to bring more clarity in the NAB law through fresh amendments.

The special assistant said that they were in consultation with NAB, coalition and opposition parties over bringing changes into the NAB law.

“NAB is an independent institution and is working freely than ever in the incumbent government’s tenure,”he said adding that if a law was against the constitution then it could be challenged in the court of law.

The PM’s aide on accountability said that they had not received any reports recently regarding Nawaz Sharif and the NAB should approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) over the matter.

“Nawaz Sharif is violating the promises he made with the courts,” he said.

Speaking over delay in forensic report pertaining to wheat and sugar crisis, Shahzad Akbar said that those who consider that a go slow policy is being adopted on the matter would get the reply within three weeks.

Speaking over Independent Power Producers (IPPs) matter, Shahzad Akbar said that they have earned more than the defined profits.

“A commission will be formed to probe the matter under the fresh terms of references (ToRs),” he said.

