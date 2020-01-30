NAB opposes Ghani Majeed’s acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opposed a plea seeking acquittal of Abdul Ghani Majeed, a key accused in fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported.

Abdul Ghani Majeed have sought acquittal in the fake bank accounts case.

The Accountability Court hearing multi-billion rupees fake bank account case, in a previous hearing sought arguments of defence counsel over the acquittal application filed by Majeed.

“Abdul Ghani Majeed is a beneficiary of Omni Group and key accused in fake bank accounts case. The NAB is investigating him in different cases of fake bank accounts,” NAB said in its reply.

“Majeed is a close aide of former Director-General of Sindh Building Control Authority (DG SBCA) Manzoor Qadir Kaka,” NAB further said.

The bureau sought the accountability court to reject the acquittal plea filed by Ghani Majeed in its written reply filed in the court regarding Majeed’s acquittal application.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Azam Khan while hearing the case had asked the defence in previous hearing to argue on acquittal application of Majeed.

