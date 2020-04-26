No need to develop consensus on NAB ordinance: Fawad Chaudhry  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that they need to change their decisions on daily basis owing to constantly changing situation of coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

“We have to balance between the lockdown and economy,” he said while talking during ARY NEWS programme ‘Sawal Ye Hai’ adding that even calls have been made in United States (US) to resume businesses.

The NCOC meeting reviews the situation on daily basis, said Fawad Chaudhry while suggesting that the shopping stores should be allowed to operate 24-hours to avoid overcrowding.

He said that the Centre could not dictate provinces on the coronavirus matter as they are independent to take their decisions under the 18th amendment.

Responding over any plans to amend 18th constitutional amendment. Fawad Chaudhry said that there were several anomalies in 18th and 19th amendments, however, any changes in them were only possible with the support of the opposition parties.

“Even the prime minister wants devolution of power at grass root level,” he said adding that immediate talks on 18th amendment was not possible, however, debate should begin with bringing a new NFC award.

Speaking over NAB ordinance, Fawad Chaudhry said that the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser handed over a draft of NAB ordinance to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and they agreed over it.

“However, there was a dispute on it between PPP and PML-N,” he said while lauding some amendments suggested by the PPP and added that it was both these parties who approved and passed the NAB law previously.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the opposition parties are the biggest hindrance in bringing any changes to the NAB law.

However, he said that there was no need of developing a consensus on bringing any amendments to the NAB law. “In case, there is no consensus, the government could bring another ordinance to make change in the NAB law,” he said.

