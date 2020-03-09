NAB to file pleas seeking timely decisions of graft cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday decided to file pleas in the accountability courts, seeking timely decisions in the graft references, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said, the pleas will be filed under NAB Ordinance 16-A, according to which the courts are bound to decide about corruption reference in a month.

Due to delay in the judgments of the graft references, the witnesses usually get tired and due to change of investigation officers, problems arise, the sources said.

It may be noted that currently as many as 1,225 graft cases are under trial in the NAB courts.

Read more: 100 accused seek relief under the amended NAB ordinance

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau had decided to oppose accused seeking relief under National Accountability Bureau Amendment Ordinance 2019.

President Arif Alvi on Dec 27 last year, promulgated the NAB (amendment) Ordinance 2019.

According to sources, the National Accountability Bureau legal team has prepared bureau’s reply to the acquittal petitions of the accused, sources privy to the development said.

It was learnt by ARY News that, anti-graft watchdog will oppose former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Asharaf’s bail in Rental Power case.

Comments

comments