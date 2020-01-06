LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PML-N lawmaker Javed Latif and his family on January 13 in an inquiry about assets beyond his means of income, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources privy to the development said, the PML-N leader had submitted details of his assets in the NAB on January 1 appearance before the bureau.

The joint investigation team has directed Amjad and Munawar Latif to submit their assets details on the next appearance before the anti-graft watchdog.

Anwar Latif, Akhtar Latif along with seven members of Javed Latif’s family have been directed to submit the proscribed form detailing their assets till January 13, said sources.

Charges

The politician stands accused of making billions of rupees’ assets in the name of his family members under section 9 (a) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO 1999).

In this regard, the record from concerned departments including, Revenue, LDA, DCs and Banks have has been sought, sources said.

The assets of MNA Javed Latif rapidly increased after coming into politics, the sources within NAB said and added that Javed Latif, before coming into politics owned a 12-marla inherited house in Habib Colony, Sheikhupura, which has now had been extended up to 1.5 acres.

