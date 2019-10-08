NAB raids house of PPP leader facing corruption charges

KARACHI: A five-member team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided the residence of Adviser to the Sindh CM on Prisons and Provincial Coordination Aijaz Jakhrani on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Sources said the team took into custody some documents after carrying out a search of the house.

The anti-graft watchdog has launched a probe against the PPP leader over alleged accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the sources said. He has also been accused of owning benami accounts and assets.

Fearing his arrest by NAB, Mr Jakhrani has already obtained pre-arrest bail from the Sindh High Court.

The bureau had previously requested the federal government to put Aijaz Jakhrani on ECL.

The DG NAB Sukkur had written a letter to the federal government, stating that Jakhrani was allegedly involved in corruption and making benami assets.

Earlier, on Sept 30, an accountability court had extended physical remand of Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani, an alleged frontman of Aijaz Jakhrani for 15 days.

NAB’s lawyer requested the court to extend physical remand of the accused as the bureau has to investigate his more 11 bank accounts.

The court while accepting NAB’s request, handed over Ghulam Abbas Jakharni to the accountability bureau on 15-day physical remand.

According to accountability bureau sources, Jakhrani has accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income being chairman of the Jacobabad Municipal Committee and is also accused of giving a bulletproof vehicle to former President Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur.

Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani is an alleged frontman and a cousin of former federal minister Aijaz Jakhrani, who is currently working as an adviser to CM Sindh on Prisons.

Comments

comments