NAB summons PPP MNA, family members in assets beyond means case

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Ramesh Lal and his family members in an asset beyond means case on Monday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported.

The summoning orders were issued by the NAB Sukkur.

According to sources, the NAB has directed Ramesh Lal to appear before the accountability watchdog on Monday besides also including his mother, two brothers and other relatives in the probe.

“Overall 19 members of Ramesh Lal’s family have been summoned by the NAB to seek answers regarding their assets worth over Rs1 billion,” they said adding the watchdog has summoned details of Rs 500 million assets including medicine company, residency and apartments.

They were also directed to bring details of the Madan Lal Rice Mills and other assets.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB has recently given the clean-chit to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker in the National Assembly (NA), Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, after concluding a corruption inquiry against him.

The NAB prosecutor told the SHC judge that the bureau has not gotten any evidence of corruption against the NA lawmaker. He added that the NAB chairman has been informed to close the corruption inquiry against MNA Mahar.

The prosecutor sought time from the high court till the response from the NAB chairman. Following the prosecutor’s request, the SHC sought a response from NAB in the next hearing.

The anti-corruption watchdog had launched an investigation against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Ghotki Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar in October 2020 after he was accused of allegedly misusing his authority during the previous tenure of PPP.

Comments

comments