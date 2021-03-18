NAB Lahore launches probe in assets of Captain Safdar, 8 family members

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has on Thursday green-lighted further probe into Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) Captain (r) Safdar case as a letter directs investigation of assets owned by himself and his family members, ARY News reported.

In a development earlier today, NAB Lahore has written to Lahore Development Authority, Deputy Commissioner office, and the Cooperatives Department of Punjab to collect all the details into assets owned by any of Safdar’s family members including himself.

There is a total of nine people of the Safdar family on the NAB radar including Maryam Nawaz, Mehr Un Nisa, Raheel, Junaid, Mahnoor, while his father Muhammad Ishaq, mother Hajra Begum, Muhammad Sajjad, Tahir Ali as well.

The accountability watchdog’s Lahore chapter has written to various other institutions to accumulate data and details on their assets in the form of plazas, houses, plots, and shops in all residential and commercial lands.

READ: NAB summons Maryam on March 26 in another case

Separately, it was reported earlier today that NAB has summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for questioning in an alleged illegal land transfer case.

She is required to turn up at the bureau’s Lahore office on March 26. According to the corruption watchdog, the Sharif family members allegedly illegally acquired 3,500 kanals of land in Raiwind in collusion with the district administration and revenue officials in 2013.

