NAB probe officer records statement in Ishaq Dar reference hearing

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday recorded statement of the investigation officer in assets reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar, ARY News reported.

Investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Nadir Abbas, recorded his statement in the court presided over by Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir.

Co-accused in the reference, former president National Bank Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza Rizvi were also present during the case hearing.

Defence counsels will cross-examine NAB investigation officer, Nadir Abbas, in the next hearing of the case.

The court adjourned the hearing until July 17.

Earlier in the case hearing, head of joint investigation team (JIT) in Panama Leaks probe Wajid Zia had recorded his statement as the prosecution witness. He was later cross-examined by the defence counsels.

A reference was filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Ishaq Dar following the Supreme Court’s July 28, 2017 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

It may be mentioned here that the court has declared Ishaq Dar as a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from hearing of the case.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between British and Pakistan authorities over Ishaq Dar’s extradition to Pakistan. He is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

The document was signed after Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar held talks with British Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

