ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law on Monday notified a three-year extension in the tenure of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor General (PG) Syed Asghar Haider.

According to the notification, his tenure has been extended from the date (January 28) his previous three-year term ended.

Haider, a retired judge, was appointed in Jan 2018 following the Supreme Court’s intervention. The then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had picked him for the slot of the anti-graft watchdog’s top prosecutor.

NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had mooted five names for the slot, including Mudassir Khalid Abbasi, Shah Khawar, Syed Asghar Haider, Fasih-ul-Mulk and Nasir Saeed Sheikh.

