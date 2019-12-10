Former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah likely to appear before NAB today

ISLAMABAD: Former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah is likely to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today in Roshan Sindh project case, ARY News reported.

The anti-corruption watchdog summoned Qaim Ali Shah at NAB’s old headquarters at 2:00 pm on Tuesday (today). Sources said that a questionnaire comprising 20 questions was also sent to the politician to carry on investigation into the illegal contracts of the solar system in different districts of Sindh.

Earlier on Monday, a bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) had extended interim bail of former chief minister of Sindh in Roshan Sindh NAB inquiry, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad high court (IHC), comprised of Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kayani heard the case.

Read: NAB summons former CM Sindh Qaim Ali Shah

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Barrister Rizwan informed the court that the bureau didn’t file FIR against Qaim Ali Shah. He said the NAB has not required the arrest of the former chief minister of Sindh and only an inquiry has been initiated against him.

“NAB should inform (the court) if it requires an arrest,” Justice Aamir Farooq remarked in a lighter vein. Later, the bench extended interim bail of Shah.

The division bench of the high court had previously approved pre-arrest bail petition of Syed Qaim Ali Shah till December 9.

NAB is holding an inquiry into complaints of massive corruption in Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for installation of solar streetlights across the province.

Comments

comments