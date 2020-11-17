NAB raids Govt warehouses in Nawabshah, takes record in custody

NAWABSHAH: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) conducted raid at warehouses of Sindh Food Department here, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The NAB officials accompanied by a magistrate, raided food department warehouses and taken official record in their custody, sources said.

The raid was conducted after reports about misappropriation in stocks, according to sources.

According to sources, food stocks being checked at seven government godowns in Nawabshah district.

Sources said that according to the record, 5,00,000 bags of wheat stock were in Karachi.

The food department’s wheat procurement target for year 2019-20 was 12,50,000 bags and Shaheed Benazirabad district’s food department had purchased 9,80,000 bags of wheat, sources said.

The accountability bureau officials checking the wheat procurement at warehouses according to the record, officials of the bureau said.

The National Accountability Bureau Sukkur had in October conducted raids at 15 government go-downs in Kashmore and Kandhkot and taken procurement record in its custody.

The NAB teams raided food department’s wheat purchase centres and warehouses. The accountability bureau officials inspected the wheat stock and found hundreds of bags missing, according to NAB sources.

Director General NAB Sukkur had ordered action against the government officers allegedly involved in misappropriation of unaccounted wheat stocks.

Around 60,000 bags of 100 KG wheat worth around 250 million rupees were found missing from the food department’s centres, NAB sources said.

