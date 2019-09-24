NAB again raids house of former DG parks Liaquat Qaimkhani in Karachi

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi and Karachi chapter once again raided the house of former DG parks, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Liaquat Qaimkhani, in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources privy to the development, the NAB team during raid searched various rooms of the house and took several important documents in their custody.

The raid follows after the initial interrogation from Qaimkhani by the NAB, sources said and added that another locker, which was recovered in last raid, will be opened with the help of his brother.

The former DG parks is currently in NAB’s custody for 14 days in a fake bank accounts case.

He was taken into custody during a raid in the city’s PECHS Society by a NAB team on charges of awarding fake contracts in his capacity as DG Parks.

During the raid, it recovered eight luxury cars, bonds and sophisticated arms in large numbers.

Read more: Fake bank accounts case: NAB raids house of former DG parks in Karachi

Gold ornaments, key property documents of Karachi and Lahore bungalows, gold buttons and cufflinks were also seized.

The team also recovered several files of KMC from his house and two lockers of six-feet each.

Comments

comments