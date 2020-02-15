LAHORE: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Saturday raided Sharif group offices in Model Town, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The sources said, NAB team raided at offices of Salman Shehbaz and Muhammad Usman, after approval from the magistrate, to seize record related to money laundering and benami properties of the Sharif family.

The sources claimed that money laundering and benami properties were being operated from office situated in Street No 55 in Block-K of Model Town.

The related record of TTs was not found during raid, sources said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb condemned the NAB raids in Model Town and said the team left from the office after a short stay.

The raids were carried out at offices situated in Model Town street no. 55-block-k and street no. 91,block-F.

It is to be mention here that the anti-graft watchdog body is carrying out investigation against the Sharif family over money laundering allegations, holding benami properties and accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

In December, 2019, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team had also raided the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) situated in Lahore’s Model Town.

The raid was carried out to seize evidences in judge blackmailing case after FIA authorities summoned Ataullah Tarar at its Temple Road office for investigation, sources said.

