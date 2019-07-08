NAB summons Rana Mashood in Punjab Sports Festival scam

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Punjab’s former minister Rana Mashood to appear before it on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

Mashood facing inquiry in a matter related to alleged corruption in Punjab Sports Festival.

The anti-graft watchdog body has summoned details of Mashood’s bank accounts, assets details from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other concerned departments.

The details of the vehicles being owned by the PML-N leader have been also sought from the Excise department of Punjab.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched a probe into alleged misappropriation of millions of rupees of the Punjab Youth Festival in 2011 and 2012. It is likely to investigate the PML-N leader in this case.

Read more: PML-N leader Rana Mashood restrained from flying abroad

Earlier, on June 21, the bureau had arrested former DG Sports Board Punjab Usman Anwer in the case.

He has been accused of violating the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules in awarding contracts worth millions of rupees.

Comments

comments