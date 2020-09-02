NAB summons Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond means case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond means case on September 10, ARY News reported.

The anti-graft watchdog has asked PML-N leader to appear before NAB Lahore office on September 10 at 10:00 am.

The anti-corruption watchdog had earlier approved to convert inquiry against PML-N stalwart into an investigation.

On August 22, an anti-narcotics court granted an exemption to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah from appearing in a drug case hearing against him.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested last year in July by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. The ANF claimed that 15 kilograms of drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. He was released on bail on Dec 26.

His name has been put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in drug recovery case.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in drug recovery case in December last year, which was filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

The court had ordered Sanaullah to submit two surety bonds of Rs one million each for bail.

