NAB to investigate family members of Rana Sanaullah in assets case: sources

LAHORE: In what can be called a major development in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, Rana Sanaullah’s assets case, the NAB has decided to investigate his wife, daughter and son-in-law, sources said on Tuesday.

It was learnt by ARY News that the NAB has decided to issue form to Rana Sanaullah’s aforesaid family members seeking details of their assets.

Sources privy to the development said Rana Shehryar is beneficiary of the PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah and the NAB has launched an inquiry to investigate his assets.

The country’s top graft-buster has sought details from Shehryar’s assets from the concerned departments.

“Rana Sanaullah has made assets under names of his family members”, the sources said.

Read more: Drug case won’t proceed until minister provides video, says Rana Sanaullah

On December 3, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had approved an inquiry against Rana Sanaullah for having assets beyond means of income. During a meeting of the executive board, the NAB chairman had said that concluding the mega corruption cases would be a priority for the probe body. On December 26, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah was released from camp jail in a drug trafficking case. He was arrested on July 1 after 15 kilogrammes of heroin was allegedly recovered from his vehicle .

