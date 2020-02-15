NAB summons Rana Sanaullah on February 19 in assets case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah on February 19, in a probe related to assets beyond known sources of income, ARY News reported on Saturday.

He has been advised to appear before NAB’s Joint Investigation Team along with details of properties owned by his family members.

NAB has also sought explanation from the PML-N stalwart on the profarma he had submitted on January 2 related to details of his assets.

Rana Sanaullah has been asked to disclose the source of income and how he had started business, in written. Details of assets of family members and increase in them has been also sought.

The NAB has also asked to submit details regarding his off-shore investments.

Read more: Court reserves verdict on plea of Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

On February 3, Rana Sanaullah had refused to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore citing his engagements during the ongoing National Assembly (NA) session.

The former Law Minister for Punjab was summoned for questioning in relation to matters pertaining to ongoing assets beyond means inquiry against him.

The lawyer representing the PML-N leader Mohsin Raza had appeared at the Lahore bureau and submitted a statement from Rana Sanaullah to the accountability watchdog officials.

