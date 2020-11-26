NAB Rawalpindi files reference against ex-secretary interior Shahid Khan

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter has filed a corruption reference against former secretary interior Shahid Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The accountability court’s judge Azam Khan heard the corruption reference filed against former secretary interior while the accused including Shahid Khan, Muhammad Rafiq Hassan and others have appeared in the hearing.

Judge Azam Khan directed distribution of copies of the reference among accused.

Later, the accountability court adjourned the hearing till December 14.

Read: Graft inquiries against Chaudhrys: NAB DG seeks time to submit record

According to the anti-corruption watchdog, Shahid Khan had owned a commercial plot by paying on Rs2 million despite being ineligible for the possession of the plot in light of the Supreme Court (SC) ruling.

The NAB investigators stated in the reference that the former secretary interior had applied for the plot belongs to Police Foundation and later approved its allotment by himself. After gaining ownership, he sold the commercial plot in two days at the price of Rs40 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that, in 2015, the NAB chairman took notice of the financial irregularities made by Shahid Khan. The anti-graft watchdog stated that Khan committed corruption as then-secretary interior and chief of the Police Foundation.

