NAB Rawalpindi recovers over Rs644mn from corrupt elements  

ISLAMABAD: In a record achievement within a short span of time, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has recovered over Rs644mn from the corrupt elements in various cases and deposited into the national exchequer.

This was informed during a meeting of the watchdog held in Islamabad today (Wednesday) with its chairman Justice retired Javed Iqbal in the chair.

The meeting was told that NAB filed 30 references in accountability courts and also froze assets of worth over 1646 million rupees, Radio Pakistan reported.

It was informed that 45 accused persons in Modarba scam including Mufti Ehsan-ul-Haq and Mufti Ibrar-ul-Haq were arrested.

It was briefed that Accountability Court Islamabad awards 14 years sentence and fine of 67 million rupees to Najam Ud Din and Ghulam Rasool Ayubi in Mudaraba’ Case.

The accused Najam ud din and Ghulam Rasool Ayubi had been found guilty and all charges against all the accused persons were proved true for cheating public at large on the poly of Islamic investment in Mudaraba’ scams. The accountability court also ordered to forfeited property of both accused.

The Accountability Court Islamabad awarded 10 years imprisonment and Rs9bn fines to Mufti Ehsan-Ul-Haq while his nine other co-accuseds were imposed a fine of one billion rupees. That conviction was maximum in history of NAB.

