NAB approves reference over illegal allotment of govt plots in Clifton  

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Tuesday approved a reference against former Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) director and three others for allegedly incurring loses upto Rs 300 billion to the national exchequer through illegal allotment of government plots in Clifton area, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details shared by the NAB authorities, a reference was prepared against former KMC director Ashfaq Ansari and other co-accused for illegally allotting two plots in Clifton area of the metropolis.

“The KMC officials gave undue favour while exercising their powers,” it said adding that both the plots were owned by the provincial government.

The accused were involved in preparing fake and illegal documents of the government plots and also issued their illegal lease orders after the allotment process.

Their criminal act caused a loss of at least Rs 300 million to the national exchequer, the NAB reference said.

On Monday, in an important development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) unearthed undeclared (benami) property of Abdul Ghani Majeed, one of the main accused in fake bank accounts reference.

As per details, the NAB has uncovered benami property of Abdul Ghani Majeed, situated in Karachi’s area of Cantt. The anti-graft watchdog body has decided to seize 5,145 square yards plot.

In this context, the NAB Rawalpindi has moved accountability court for the seizure of the plot.

It was learnt by ARY News that the payments were made through fake bank accounts to Younis Gidwai, an accused wanted to the NAB.

According to the NAB, “Majeed is a beneficiary of Omni Group and key accused in fake bank accounts case. Investigations against him in fake bank accounts case are underway.

