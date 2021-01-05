NAB files reference against Maulana Fazl’s close aide

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s close aide Moosa Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the reference filed by anti-graft watchdog alleges Moosa Khan of illegally appointing scores of people including his son and nephew.

The reference stated that Moosa Khan illegally appointed his son in BPS-10 and nephew in BPS-8 grade through bogus documents.

On the other hand, another investigation by the anti-graft watchdog is underway regarding assets beyond means. NAB accuses Musa Khan and other of corruption in several projects.

Moosa Khan was taken into custody by the NAB from Matni, yesterday. Sources privy to the development said that the JUI-F stalwart would be presented before an accountability court for his remand.

Khan is a member of JUI-F’s central council and Ameer of Tehsil Paharpur.

