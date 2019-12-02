NAB to file reference against PPP’s Jam Khan Shoro, 10 others

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file reference against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Jam Khan Shoro along with the board of revenue officers, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Jam Khan Shoro is facing charges of assets beyond known sources of income.

According to sources, the proposed reference along with statements of more than 70 witnesses in the case has been sent to Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal for the approval.

The statement of NAB Deputy Director Forensic Muhammad Naseem and Board of Revenue Micro Filming officer’s statement is also part of the record.

The anti-graft watchdog body was allowed to investigate against Jam Khan on July 1st, the prosecutor of the accountability bureau told the court.

Read more: Sindh High Court extends interim bail of Jam Khan Shoro

The former provincial minister is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of his income and also accused of illegal allotment of land for a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in Hyderabad’s area of Qasimabad.

Shoro was summoned last by the NAB on October 21 by the NAB for quizzing over the charges.

