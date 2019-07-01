NAB files reference against PPP’s Rubina Khalid in Lok Virsa scandal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Monday filed a reference against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Rubina Khalid over Lok Virsa scandal, ARY News reported.

The bureau has accused Rubina Khalid, Mazharul Islam, the former executive director of Lok Virsa, in the reference of causing loss of over rs 30 million.

“Both Rubina Khalid and Mazharul Islam abused their powers”, the reference read.

According to the bureau, the evidence that was collected during the investigation had established that the accused had committed the “offence of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under Section 9 (a), (VI) and (XII) punishable u/s 10 of [National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)] 1999.”

The accountability body said that during the investigation, it was established that Mazharul Islam had misused his authority and illegally extended the contracts in favour of Cosmos Production “in connivance with” Senator Khalid and Dr Zafar.

In a meeting of the NAB’s executive board that was presided over by NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal in November 2018 had approved investigations against various persons including Senator Khalid.

