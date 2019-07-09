NAB finalises reference against PPP’s Ziaul Hasan Lanjar

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has finalised reference against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh’s former minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar and set it for approval from the executive board, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

This was stated by the NAB prosecutor in the hearing of the bail plea filed by Lanjar in the Sindh High Court.

“Investigation against the former minister has been completed, reference has been sent for the approval”, the prosecutor said.

On last hearing of the case, the Investigation Officer (IO) of the National Accountability Bureau had informed the court that investigation against Lanjar was underway and had sought time for filing the reference in the scam.

According to the NAB, they had traced Lanjar’s bungalow in Karachi’s Defence area worth Rs 90 million which was not mentioned in his asset declaration form.

During the inquiry, it was found that the sale agreement of the bungalow is in his name and but he has transferred the property in his father-in-law’s name.

Lanjar through a front-man deposited public funds, including that of a medical college, in his own accounts.”

