NAB to file three references into Multan Metro scam: sources  

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is set to file three separate references after completing its inquiry into Multan Metro Bus corruption scandal, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Source privy to the matter said that the approval of filing three references into Multan Metro bus scam, to be sought in the NAB’s Executive Board meeting.

“The accountability watchdog has launched an investigation against the winner of the Multan Metro bus project, Chinese company Jiangsu Yabaite Co Ltd,” the sources informed.

For this the bureau has also decided to send a three-member team to China for probe into the matter.

Back in month of September, the government had formally ordered to carry out audit of all metro bus projects in the country.

Detailing about excessive expenditures on the mega projects, following a cabinet meeting in Islamabad, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Lahore metro bus project was being run with an annual subsidy of Rs4.20 billion and Multan metro bus project was getting Rs2.1 billion annual subsidy from the government.

The multi-billion rupee metro bus projects were launched by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government countrywide except, Peshawar where PTI had its government.

The information minister said Multan metro bus project was built at the cost of Rs29 billion and rent on its buses was Rs54 million.

