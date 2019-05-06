NAB releases prime accused Shahid Rafi in Rental Power Corruption Case

Former Federal Secretary Shahid Rafi has been released by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), sources revealed to ARY News.

The former water and power secretary Shahid Rafi is one of the prime suspects in Karkey rental power projects corruption case.

Rafi was released after he agreed to return millions he had looted from corrupt practices during his tenure, the sources claimed.

Read More: NAB arrests former federal secretary Shahid Rafi in rental power case

Chairman NAB agreed on Shahid Rafi’s request to become an approver against others named in the mega scandal, which has in-turn increased the difficulties of ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf who is also named among the corruptors, sources said.

Sources in the accountability watchdog said important documents were recovered from his possession during a raid at his house which resulted in his arrest. Rafi was nominated in 11 references filed by NAB in the corruption case.

An accountability court of Islamabad on April 15 decided to indict Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in the Rental Power Project scam on April 29.

