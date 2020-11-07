Fake accounts case: NAB to seize properties of Omni Group CEO’s wife

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday decided to seize all the properties of Manahil Majeed, wife of the chief executive officer (CEO) of Omni Group Abdul Ghani Majeed, in connection with an investigation against her in the fake accounts case, ARY News reported.

According to NAB sources, the anti-graft watchdog will seize all her properties, plots and shares in the country and will present a report in this regard in the court.

The sources maintained that the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Manahil Majeed in the fake accounts case, adding that NAB had already requested the court to declare Manahil as proclaimed offender.

However, the court had ordered Manahil via public notice to appear before the court on the 12th of November. It is pertaining to mention here that Omni Group CEO’s wife was also nominated in sugarcane subsidy reference.

In September 2020, an accountability court had upheld the decision of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to freeze the plot of an accused Manahil Majeed in Clifton Karachi in connection with the fake accounts case. The accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir had conducted the hearing and upheld the NAB’s stance.

The NAB had filed a petition seeking confirmation of the decision to seize the plot, which was accepted by the court.

