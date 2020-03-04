NAB summons Shaukat Basra in assets case on March 6

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Punjab government’s spokesperson Shaukat Basra in assets beyond known sources of income on March 6, ARY News reported.

The NAB has served notice to Shaukat Basra and directed him to appear before NAB Multan office for probe against him over accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

Basra has been directed to show up before NAB Multan office on March 6.

In the month of December 2018, Basra had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by leaving PPP.

PPP's Shaukat Basra calls on Imran Khan, joins PTI

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, who had invited former member of the Punjab Assembly Shaukat Basra to join the ruling party, was also present on this occasion.

Born on March 1, 1966, Basra is a son of Mr Nabi Ahmad Basra. He obtained the degree of LL.B. from Karachi University.

An advocate, who has been elected as Member, Provincial Assembly of the Punjab in general elections 2008. He remained Parliamentary Secretary from 31January 2009 to 26 February 2011.

