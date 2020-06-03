NAB mobilises to arrest Shehbaz Sharif before he reaches LHC to secure pre-arrest bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will take up today a bail petition filed by PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in an assets case against him.

He is likely to appear before the LHC bench that will hear his plea for bail before arrest.

The National Accountability Burea (NAB) has mobilised its teams to apprehend the opposition leader before he reaches the Lahore High Court premises.

On Tuesday afternoon, a NAB team along with a heavy contingent of police raided the residence of Shehbaz Sharif in Model Town. It remained outside his residence for more than an hour as the law enforcement personnel cordoned off roads leading to the house.

However, the team returned as Shehbaz Sharif was not present at home.

The NAB team carried out a raid at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif after he refused to appear before the accountability watchdog in the assets beyond means case. He, however, opted to submit a written statement to the accountability watchdog in response to a questionnaire handed over to him.

Sharif through his lawyer Amjad Pervaiz moved the bail petition, citing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal and others as respondents.

He claimed in his petition that the corruption watchdog’s assets beyond means case against him is based on mala fide intentions. It launched the probe against him under the incumbent government’s influence, he alleged.

