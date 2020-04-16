NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif tomorrow in money laundering case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on April 17 (tomorrow) in a money laundering case, ARY News reported.

The anti-graft watchdog has sought details of foreign assets and other businesses from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president.

“A complete detail of your foreign assets along with year of acquisition/disposal and source of personal/bank loans along with details of loan repayment and current outstanding loan should be provided,” reads questionnaire sent to Shehbaz Sharif.

The summon orders for the PML-N chief from NAB authorities were delivered at the Jati Umrah and Model Town residences of the party leader on March 30.

It is pertinent to mention here that other than Shehbaz, his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz are also nominated in the money laundering case.

Hamza Shehbaz is already imprisoned in the case while properties of former chief minister were confiscated on the court order.

Last month, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had closed its inquiry regarding allotment of 12 plots against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif.

Read More: NAB closes plots allotment inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif

The NAB board in its meeting decided to wind up the probe after finding no evidence of involvement against Shehbaz Sharif.

The inquiry about allotment of 12 plots against Shehbaz Sharif was in pending for last 20 years.

The Lahore bureau of the accountability watchdog had launched an inquiry against the former chief minister of Punjab in June 2000.

